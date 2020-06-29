Chinese malware used in attacks against Australian orgs

Last week, the Australian government released an advisory warning to residents of increased cyber activity from a state actor targeting Australian agencies and companies. The attacks have been conducted by sophisticated adversaries that utilize a proof-of-concept exploit code. Experts have drawn connections between the attacks and Chinese hackers, unofficially directing the blame to them.

The threat actors reportedly target public-facing infrastructure with remote code execution exploits, frequently one that lies in unpatched versions of Telerik user interface. This is the fourth warning distributed by the Australian Cyber Security Centre this year that addresses hackers exploiting vulnerabilities in Telerik UI.

