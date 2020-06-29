‘Cardplanet’ Operator Sentenced to 9 Years for Selling Stolen Credit Cards

Aleksei Burkov, a Russian citizen, has been sentenced to nine years in prison for his responsibility in operating a site selling credit card details that is responsible for $20 million in fraudulent purchases. The dark web forum, called “Cardplanet,” sold hundreds of thousands of stolen payment card numbers that had been hacked mostly from US victims. The marketplace provided digital card information that could be encoded on a blank magnetic strip card, used to produce counterfeit payment cards.

According to the Department of Justice, Burkov also ran an elite club where invited cybercriminals could pay $5,000 to gain access to exclusive forums where they could sell personally identifiable information, malware, and other illegal services such as money laundering and hacking. Burkov was arrested near Tel Aviv in December 2015, and after several years of complications and appeals, he was extradited to the US in 2019. Burkov has since pleaded guilty to one count of access device fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit access device fraud, identity theft, computer intrusions, wire fraud, and money laundering.