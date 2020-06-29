CyberNews Briefs

‘Cardplanet’ Operator Sentenced to 9 Years for Selling Stolen Credit Cards

29 Jun 2020 OODA Analyst

Aleksei Burkov, a Russian citizen, has been sentenced to nine years in prison for his responsibility in operating a site selling credit card details that is responsible for $20 million in fraudulent purchases. The dark web forum, called “Cardplanet,” sold hundreds of thousands of stolen payment card numbers that had been hacked mostly from US victims. The marketplace provided digital card information that could be encoded on a blank magnetic strip card, used to produce counterfeit payment cards.

According to the Department of Justice, Burkov also ran an elite club where invited cybercriminals could pay $5,000 to gain access to exclusive forums where they could sell personally identifiable information, malware, and other illegal services such as money laundering and hacking. Burkov was arrested near Tel Aviv in December 2015, and after several years of complications and appeals, he was extradited to the US in 2019. Burkov has since pleaded guilty to one count of access device fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit access device fraud, identity theft, computer intrusions, wire fraud, and money laundering.

Read More: ‘Cardplanet’ Operator Sentenced to 9 Years for Selling Stolen Credit Cards

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Chinese malware used in attacks against Australian orgs

June 29, 2020

Major US Companies Targeted in New Ransomware Campaign

June 29, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2