In the UK, research shows that some ethnic groups are more vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus than the country’s white majority, resembling similar findings in the US that lay bare inequalities in health care between communities. The reason for the disparities, according to experts, is that minority groups in the UK are, on average, poorer than the white majority and far more likely to live in places or work in positions in which COVID-19 exposure is higher.

Studies also show that these minority groups are also more likely to die, reflecting poorer health overall that is a result of inadequate housing and education combined with low-income levels and high unemployment. This also resembles reasoning for the disparities in the US, where rates of hospitalization and death related to the virus are higher for non-white groups even after accounting for factors such as age and geography.

Read More: As in U.S., Covid-19 Risk in Britain Is Higher for Minority Groups