Phishing attacks target workers returning to the office

COVID-19 has attracted cybercriminals who have been capitalizing on the global pandemic by creating related phishing campaigns, malicious websites, and fake apps. Recent phishing attacks have taken a slight turn, beginning to target employees returning to the office as businesses start to reopen across the world.

Check Point security published a blog yesterday explaining how cybercriminals are exploiting business’s use of training videos and webinars that explain how to return to in-person work while maintaining health guidelines. A recently observed phishing campaign shows the attackers deploying malicious email masquerading as COVID-19 training materials. In one example, the email attempts to lure the target into signing up for a fake employee training seminar.

