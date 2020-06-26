CyberNews Briefs

Phishing attacks target workers returning to the office

26 Jun 2020 OODA Analyst

COVID-19 has attracted cybercriminals who have been capitalizing on the global pandemic by creating related phishing campaigns, malicious websites, and fake apps. Recent phishing attacks have taken a slight turn, beginning to target employees returning to the office as businesses start to reopen across the world.

Check Point security published a blog yesterday explaining how cybercriminals are exploiting business’s use of training videos and webinars that explain how to return to in-person work while maintaining health guidelines. A recently observed phishing campaign shows the attackers deploying malicious email masquerading as COVID-19 training materials. In one example, the email attempts to lure the target into signing up for a fake employee training seminar.

Read More: Phishing attacks target workers returning to the office

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

India’s social inequalities reflected in coronavirus care

June 26, 2020

Coronavirus: Sweden says WHO made ‘total mistake’ by including it in warning

June 26, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2