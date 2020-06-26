Japanese Firm Unveils Smart Face Mask That Connects To Phones

A Japanese startup has designed and released a new smart face mask that connects to phones, lets users make calls remotely, and can amplify the wearer’s voice in case they can’t be heard clearly through the mask. The mask can also send messages via speech. The company behind the new technology, Donut Robotics, states that it’s a way to remain connected during the global pandemic while allowing users to refrain from touching their phones excessively.

The technology, called the C-Mask, fits over standard fabric masks and connects via Bluetooth to an app that enables it to transcribe speech to text messages. These texts are then sent through the user’s smartphone. The mask technology can also translate from Japanese into eight other languages.

