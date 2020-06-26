News BriefsTechnology

Japanese Firm Unveils Smart Face Mask That Connects To Phones

26 Jun 2020 OODA Analyst

A Japanese startup has designed and released a new smart face mask that connects to phones, lets users make calls remotely, and can amplify the wearer’s voice in case they can’t be heard clearly through the mask. The mask can also send messages via speech. The company behind the new technology, Donut Robotics, states that it’s a way to remain connected during the global pandemic while allowing users to refrain from touching their phones excessively.

The technology, called the C-Mask, fits over standard fabric masks and connects via Bluetooth to an app that enables it to transcribe speech to text messages. These texts are then sent through the user’s smartphone. The mask technology can also translate from Japanese into eight other languages.

Read More: Japanese Firm Unveils Smart Face Mask That Connects To Phones

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

India’s social inequalities reflected in coronavirus care

June 26, 2020

Coronavirus: Sweden says WHO made ‘total mistake’ by including it in warning

June 26, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2