Coronavirus: Sweden says WHO made ‘total mistake’ by including it in warning

On Thursday, the World Health Organization released a statement warning several countries that they are at risk for a second wave of COVID-19 infections. Sweden was among the countries listed, along with eleven others in Europe. However, Swedish state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell has denied that Sweden is experiencing an increase in cases, calling the WHO statement a misinterpretation of the data.

Tegnell argued that Sweden has seen an increase in cases because it has been testing at a higher level over the past several weeks than in previous months. According to the data released by WHO, Sweden has seen 155 infections for every 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days, which is much higher than any other country in Europe, other than Armenia. The other countries at risk for a resurgence according to WHO were Moldova, North Macedonia, Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Ukraine, Kosovo, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan.

