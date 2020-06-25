CyberNews Briefs

Medical Devices Among Most Risky to Security

25 Jun 2020 OODA Analyst

Forescout Device Cloud has identified several points of risk inherent to device type, industry sector, and cybersecurity policies through analyzing data and metrics. The company concluded that medical devices, physical access operations, and networking equipment are at high risk for cyberattacks.

The data points were correlated from 11 million devices and concluded that due to an increased reliance on new technologies and connectivity, the number and sophistication of vulnerabilities in medical devices has been steadily increasing alongside an uptake in cyberattacks on hospitals. The connected medical devices are at high risk due to their potential impact in terms of business continuity and harm to patients.

Read More: Medical Devices Among Most Risky to Security

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Congo announces end to 2nd deadliest Ebola outbreak ever

June 25, 2020

Self-Propagating Lucifer Malware Targets Windows Systems

June 25, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2