Medical Devices Among Most Risky to Security

Forescout Device Cloud has identified several points of risk inherent to device type, industry sector, and cybersecurity policies through analyzing data and metrics. The company concluded that medical devices, physical access operations, and networking equipment are at high risk for cyberattacks.

The data points were correlated from 11 million devices and concluded that due to an increased reliance on new technologies and connectivity, the number and sophistication of vulnerabilities in medical devices has been steadily increasing alongside an uptake in cyberattacks on hospitals. The connected medical devices are at high risk due to their potential impact in terms of business continuity and harm to patients.

