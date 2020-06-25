Bill Calls for Federally Funded Research on Police Use of Force and Facial Recognition

New legislation was recently introduced to the House of Representatives that outlines a plan for police-reform focused practices that would potentially mandate federal agencies to examine law enforcement use of force in the field and police technologies. The bill titled the Promoting Fair and Effective Policing Through Research Act would direct the National Institute of Standards and Technology to open investigations around biases in biometric identification and facial recognition tech.

The bill would also require the Homeland Security Department to examine all uses of excessive force in police response, and enable new research into policing practices. The legislation also authorizes million in funding to back the efforts. In a statement released by the representative spearheading the bill, he stated that Congress must enact new legislation that aims to examine how the history and culture of policing in America have affected the country.

