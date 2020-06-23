Global RiskNews Briefs

US soldier accused of planning attack on own unit

23 Jun 2020 OODA Analyst

Former US soldier Ethan Melzer, 22, has been charged with terrorism offenses after supplying information to the neo-nazi group Order of Nine Angles (O9A). Melzer has been accused of planning a deadly ambush on his own unit, reportedly sending sensitive details to the white supremacist organization. The US DoJ called the O9A an “occult-based neo-Nazi and racially motivated violent extremist group.”

Melzer enlisted in the US Army in December 2018 and began active service in June of 2019. Melzer was arrested in June of this year for conspiring and attempting to murder military service members. Melzer allegedly planned to have the sensitive information forwarded to foreign jihadists, who would then carry out the attack, resulting in him being charged with providing material to support terrorists as well.

