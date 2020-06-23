South Korean activist floats leaflets to North amid tensions

On Tuesday, an activist claimed that a South Korean group launched hundreds of thousands of leaflets by balloon across the border into North Korea overnight. The actions occur just days after North Korea purposefully bombed a shared center between the two warring countries, making a statement against actions such as this. Park Sang-hak claims his organization floated 20 huge balloons carrying 500,000 leaflets, 2,000 one-dollar bills, and several small books to North Korea on Monday night.

Last week, North Korea abruptly increased tensions between the neighboring countries, blowing up a liaison office built for negotiations. The move was thought to psychologically attack South Korea. Local officials in South Korea stated that they were looking into the account, and may investigate it as a potential safety threat to front-line residents.

