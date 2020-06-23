Germany imposes fresh lockdown after coronavirus outbreak at meat factory

Following a huge outbreak of COVID-19 at a meat processing facility in North-Rhine Westphalia, Germany, the entire region has re-entered a lockdown similar to the one imposed on a national level earlier this year. The district of Guetersloh is home to more than 360,000 people and will face restrictions over the next seven days, including a ban on large gatherings, closed schools, daycares, museums, restaurants, gyms, and other public places.

Although shops will remain open, strict hygiene measures will be put in place. The new measures come after 1,553 workers at the Toennies meat processing factory have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past several days. The plant shut down last week, and all 7,000 local employees have been ordered to quarantine even without symptoms for the next two weeks. However, on Tuesday, these restrictions were broadened to cover the entire district.