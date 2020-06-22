Data from 200 US police departments & fusion centers published online

On Friday, an activist group that describes itself as a transparency collective published 296GB of data that appears to have been stolen from US law enforcement agencies and fusion centers. The massive data leak has been named BlueLeaks and was published by the group Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoSecrets). The data claims to span more than 10 years of files belonging to over 200 police departments across the US.

The data is available online via a searchable portal, and contains more than one million files. This includes emails, audio files, documents, and videos. The files are largely FBI reports, police reports, security bulletins, law enforcement guides, and more. However, many of the files contain personal information, including names, bank account numbers, and phone numbers.

