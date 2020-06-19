NIH Partners with Israeli Startup to Generate Synthetic COVID-19 Data

On Thursday, the National Institutes of Health announced a new partnership with Israeli startup MDClone. The collaboration is an attempt to generate computationally derived synthetic data from aggregated clinical health data. The data will be utilized to advance COVID-19 research. This is a new development in the NIH’s National COVID Cohort Collaborative (NC3).

The NIH is offering those approved for the effort to access different levels of COVID-19 patients’ clinical data that includes a de-identified data set from LDS, a synthetic data set, and a limited data set. The effort aims to quickly disperse medical information to bolster research supporting the national pandemic response. MDClone will provide the enabling technology for the synthetic workstream for the collaboration.

