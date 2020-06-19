The Air Force has awarded Anchore, a security solution provider, a phase II Small Business Innovation Research contract of $2.25 million. The award aims to boost DevSecOps-centered technology. A spokesperson for Anchore stated that they are excited to pioneer developments in the journey for wide-scale software application modernization across government agencies.

DevSecOps refers to a software engineering approach that encompasses development, security, and operations throughout all phases of the software production lifecycle. The Pentagon is increasingly adopting new technologies and an open source container orchestration system to improve security and automate its application deployments.

Read More: Air Force Awards Anchore Phase II Contract to Advance DevSecOps