Pentagon Unveils New Defense Space Strategy

On June 17, the Pentagon unveiled a new Defense Space Strategy that aims to ensure the US maintains military superiority over advanced adversaries such as China and Russia. The new plan signifies the critical moment in space exploration that we are currently in. The US military is also increasingly shifting its attention to focus on protecting space assets as competitors increase anti-satellite capabilities.

The US military established a unified Space Command, that is tasked with overseeing military operations occurring 100 or more kilometers over sea level. Key objectives for the new plan include maintaining space superiority, providing space support for operations, and ensuring space stability.

