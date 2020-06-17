Just one day after North Korea blew up a joint liaison office with the South in a fit of discontent with the South’s practices of sending propagated material secretly over the border, the South Korean unification minister has offered to resign. The two countries have been involved in decades of conflict, however, tensions have risen sharply over the past few months. Kim Yeon-chul stated that he felt he was responsible for the worsening of inter-Korean relations, hence the resignation.

The liaison office was built to improve ties between the two countries in 2018, however, North Korea blew up the symbolic building yesterday. The North Korean army also stated it plans to send troops back into disarmed areas along the border. The South stated it was open to negotiate and hold talks, but still condemned the North’s actions as rude, senseless, and damaging.

Read More: S Korea unification minister offers to resign over tensions with North