Global RiskNews Briefs

Global Coronavirus Infections Pass Eight Million

16 Jun 2020 OODA Analyst

Across the globe, more than eight million people have been infected by COVID-19, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 437,000 have died worldwide since the virus was formally detected in January. The US has seen at least 2.11 million infections and 116,000 deaths. The FDA has recently revoked emergency-use authorization for chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of COVID-19 due to controversy over its effectiveness.

President Trump is planning on holding a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, despite concerns over a second wave occurring in the US and advice from health agencies on restricting large gatherings. As many states move amongst different phases aiming to re-introduce daily life, flareups of infections have occurred in several states.

Read More: Global Coronavirus Infections Pass Eight Million

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Former eBay Execs Allegedly Made Life Hell for Critics

June 16, 2020

Lebanon protests escalate as currency dives

June 12, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2