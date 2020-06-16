Global Coronavirus Infections Pass Eight Million

Across the globe, more than eight million people have been infected by COVID-19, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 437,000 have died worldwide since the virus was formally detected in January. The US has seen at least 2.11 million infections and 116,000 deaths. The FDA has recently revoked emergency-use authorization for chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of COVID-19 due to controversy over its effectiveness.

President Trump is planning on holding a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, despite concerns over a second wave occurring in the US and advice from health agencies on restricting large gatherings. As many states move amongst different phases aiming to re-introduce daily life, flareups of infections have occurred in several states.

