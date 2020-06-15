RAF Lakenheath: US fighter jet crashes into North Sea

According to recent reports, the US Air Force is missing a pilot after a fighter jet crashed into the north sea with only one on board. The plane that crashed was the F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF in Suffolk. The plane was on a training mission at the time of its failure and crashed shortly after 09:30.

Rescue teams are still searching for the aircraft, which may have crashed over 70 nautical miles off the East Yorkshire coast in England. The HM Coastguard stated that the area was under heavy patrol, searching for the plane.

