Microsoft Joins Ban on Sale of Facial Recognition Tech to Police

Microsoft has reportedly joined Amazon and IBM in blocking the sale of its facial recognition technology to law enforcement, pushing for federal laws that adequately address the issues present in the software and regulate the technology. On Thursday, Microsoft stated that the ban on facial recognition gear will stand until the federal government creates laws that regulate its use.

Microsoft released the statement at a virtual event hosted by the Washington Post, stating that Microsoft will continue to pursue a national law that governs facial recognition technology in the protection of human rights.