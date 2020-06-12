News BriefsTechnology

Energy Explores the Potential of an Artificial Intelligence Grand Challenge

12 Jun 2020 OODA Analyst

On Wednesday, the Energy Department’s Artificial Intelligence and Technology Office (AITO) invited experts to speak about grand challenges and partnerships worth pursuing to advance research and breakthroughs in AI. Wednesday’s event brought together experts from national laboratories, academia, industry, and more.

AITO’s request of information is seeking outside organizations to share insights on how to approach AI grand challenges, and highlights the potential capabilities of AI to disrupt the landscape and power new discoveries down the line. This request for information was partially prompted by a recent direction from the Trump administration, an Executive Order on Artificial Intelligence.

