Zoom suspends account of US-based Chinese activists after Tiananmen meeting

Popular video conferencing platform Zoom has suspended the account of known US-based Chinese activists after they reportedly held a Zoom virtual meeting to commemorate the Tiananmen Square crackdown. Zoom stated that the account was shut down due to the fact that it did not comply with “local laws.” The account was shut just days after the event, which was attended by roughly 250 members of Humanitarian China.

The account has since been re-activated. Zoom released a statement to news outlets stating that when a meeting is help across countries, the participants within those countries are still required to comply with local laws regarding Zoom. Zoom has been facing increased security risks such as “Zoom-bombing,” and became a target for hackers and cybercrime after its rise in popularity due to work-from-home COVID-19 orders.

