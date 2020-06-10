Uncovering a Massive Hack-For-Hire Operation

Dark Basin is a hack-for-hire group that has extensively targeted American nonprofits, alongside thousands of individuals and hundreds of institutions spanning six continents. Overall, the targets are typically advocacy groups, journalists, elected and senior government officials, and hedge funds. Researchers have tied the Dark Basin operators to an attack on organizations collaborating on the ExxonKnew campaign, which aimed to expose ExxonMobil’s efforts to hide information about climate change for decades.

Researchers have also found evidence that Dark Basin was behind a sophisticated phishing campaign against organizations advocating for net neutrality. Dark Basin is also linked with high confidence to an Indian company, BellTroX InfoTech Services, and their associates. Citizens Lab has been following the group, providing information with the US Department of Justice and contacting targeted individuals and institutions.

