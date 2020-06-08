Global RiskNews Briefs

Italian Debt Is Surging. But Investors Are Playing It Cool

08 Jun 2020 OODA Analyst

Italy already had a weak economy and the biggest government debt in Europe when the COVID-19 crisis started, and these circumstances have worsened dramatically as a result of Italy’s fight with the deadly virus. Italy’s government debt is projected to swell as money is spent on relief efforts. However, bond investors have been relying on the fact that the European Central Bank will help to lift the country from economic despair.

The European Commission, however, has stated that it believes Italy may endure one of Europe’s most severe downturns and shrink by almost 10%. Rome has promised $90 billion in direct spending to cushion the effects of COVID-19 on struggling Italian families. However, this spending budget will push the country’s debt pile to its highest even, piling on 159% of GDP in 2020.

Read More: Italian Debt Is Surging. But Investors Are Playing It Cool

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

New Zealand lifts all Covid restrictions, declaring the nation virus-free

June 8, 2020

Latin America is losing the battle against coronavirus

June 8, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2