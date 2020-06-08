New bipartisan legislation has been introduced in the House and the Senate, aiming to direct the federal government to develop artificial intelligence research based on establishing national cloud computing infrastructure. The bill was introduced on Thursday and is called the National Cloud Computing Task Force Act. If passed, it would develop a detailed guide for how the national should build, deploy, govern, and sustain national cloud research through a collaborative effort from a mix of technical experts in different sectors.

The bill cites China’s increased interest in interfering with US artificial intelligence research, stating that the federal government must establish a sustained commitment by developing a national research cloud. The bill also highlights China’s recent increased AI investment as well as research in other emerging technologies.

Read More: Congress Seeks Creation of National Research Cloud for Artificial Intelligence