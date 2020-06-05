Energy Curates New Tools, Unveils Funding to Assist Research Efforts Against COVID-19

On Thursday, the Energy Department’s Office of Technology Transitions (OTT) released digital tools that aim to aid COVID-19 vaccine research efforts. The office will also dedicate hundreds of thousands of dollars towards non-DOE innovators and entities that will collaborate with its 17 national laboratories to further COVID-19 research efforts.

The COVID-19 Technical Assistance Program (CTAP) provides targeted research funding that will provide temporary assistance to US researchers and organizations seeking solutions relating to the virus. These organizations will collaborate to confront technical challenges amid the pandemic.

