Russia’s Putin declares state of emergency after Arctic Circle oil spill

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a state of emergency after a massive oil spill that leaked 20,000 tonnes into a river in the Arctic Circle region. The spill occurred at a power plant near Norilsk, a Siberian city. Putin stated that officials were only informed of the incident two days later, expressing his discontent for the situation. The plant where the leak occurred is a subsidiary of Norilsk Nickel, which is a major player in producing nickel and palladium.

Putin has launched an investigation into the incident, which has subsequently contaminated roughly 135 square miles. Alexander Uss, the region’s governor, allegedly brought the matter to Putin’s attention after viewing concerning the information regarding a potential leak on social media.

