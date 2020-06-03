YouTube channel access in high demand on hacker forums

Cybersecurity researchers have noted a high demand for stolen Youtube credentials on various dark web hacking and cybercrime forums, where stolen passwords are often sold in bulk. Sellers often advertise large lists of verified credentials, boasting subscriber count.

Researchers state that cybercriminals buying these credentials often have two goals, to expose fraudulent activities to a larger audience, or to hijack the channel and demand ransom for the owner to get it back. YouTube rates that its community support inbox is frequently riddled by claims of the latter. However, researchers have recently found that there has been a spike in the buying and selling of YouTube credentials on underground markets due to increased demand.

