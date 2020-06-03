Intelligence Community Wants Better Tech for COVID-19 and the Next Pandemic

After COVID-19, US pandemic researchers and responders have been dedicated to preparing for the next viral outbreak so as to not get caught in precarious situations similar to those COVID-19 has presented. The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity has issued an announcement that advertises funding for early-stage technology aiming to revolutionize a pandemic response.

The agency highlighted the fact that they are seeking quick turnaround projects for COVID-19 as well. The solicitation asks for solutions that utilize multidisciplinary methods, paradigm-changing thinking, and transformative approaches. The statement adds that preference will be given to research that is not only applicable to COVID-19 but any future viral outbreaks.

