New report alleges killings, mass detentions in Ethiopia

A recent report released by Amnesty International alleges that Ethiopia’s security forces have partaken in extrajudicial killings and mass detentions despite the country’s prime minister received the Nobel Peace Prize. The report was published on Friday and claims that security forces killed at least 25 people in East Guji and West Guji in 2019 amid suspicions of supporting a rebel group called the Oromo Liberation Army. The report also claims that at least 10,000 people under suspicion were detained last fall, subjected to brutal and unethical beatings.

In December, the prime minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for political reforms and restoring ties with Eritrea after decades of hostilities. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has not yet commented on the report, which was published amid recent concerns that repressive measures have returned to the country. The country faces a crucial national election that has been delayed due to COVID-19 that will measure support for changes made by Abiy since 2018.

