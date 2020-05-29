DHS Creates Tool to Predict How Long SARS-CoV-2 Lives on Surfaces

The Homeland Security Department’s Science and Technology Directorate has produced a predictive modeling tool that analyzes how long the SARS-CoV-2 virus (the virus that causes COVID-19) remains on surfaces under varying temperature and humidity conditions. Researchers in the Directorate is continuing to update the new technology, which pulls insights from other research efforts led by S&T’s National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center.

While the tool doesn’t offer specific guidance, the interactive resource aims to support officials’ decisions regarding re-opening businesses, factories, and other public workspaces. The study reveals critical research about the virus’s deterioration. Other pre-pandemic research conducted by these groups includes analyzing how long the Ebola virus and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome virus remain on surfaces as well.

