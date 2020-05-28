U.S. to Stop Allowing Foreign Companies to Facilitate Iran’s Civil Nuclear Program

Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State, has announced that the US will stop allowing foreign companies to facilitate nuclear activities in Iran, representing a core provision of the 2015 nuclear agreement. Pompeo alleges that Iran has continued to expand proliferation-sensitive activities, resulting in the US government announcement.

In May of 2018, the Trump administration withdrew from the agreement and has elevated US sanctions against Tehran while pressuring other countries involved in the agreement such as China, France, the UK, Germany, and Russia, to dismantle the deal. The State Department has also been pushing the UN Security Council to renew a weapons embargo against Iran that is set to expire in the fall.

