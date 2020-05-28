Coronavirus deaths in US top 100,000

In less than four months, the US has seen more fatalities than any other country. The US has surpassed 100,000 COVID-19 related deaths as well as reached 1.69 million confirmed infections. This infection total represents roughly 30% of all infections worldwide since the first known infection occurred on January 21 in Washington state.

Globally, there have been 5.6 million infections as well as 354,983 deaths since the virus emerged and began to spread in the Chinese city of Wuhan. According to information published by Johns Hopkins University, the US death toll currently stands at 100,276. On a per-capita basis, however, the US ranks ninth in mortality, behind countries such as Belgium, the Uk, France and Italy.

