On Wednesday, bipartisan legislation was introduced by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer D-NY that would restructure the National Science Foundation (NSF) with $100 billion in funding to focus on emerging technology. The act would provide funding to the organization over the next five years and would rename the institution the National Science and Technology Foundation as well as create a new technology directorate within the agency.

The funding would essentially help develop research in 10 core areas including artificial intelligence/machine learning; high-performance computing; quantum computing; robotics; advanced communications technology; and cybersecurity and data management. The bill treats scientific research as a national security priority for the United States and provides a new investment into funding critical research.

Read More: Bill Proposes Restructuring NSF and $100B to Focus on Tech