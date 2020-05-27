26 million LiveJournal accounts being shared on hacker forums

A massive data breach has hit LiveJournal, and the data is being advertised on several different hacker forms for free. The information in the leak includes plain text passwords converted from MD5 hashes, as well as email addresses, usernames, and profile URLs. Since May 8th of this year, the data dump has allegedly reached over 33 million unique account credentials.

Although it is unclear what cybersecurity incident resulted in the data leak, there has been speculation over a potential breach at LiveJournal in 2014. Have I been Pwned, a popular platform used to determine whether your data has been put up for sale, added the LiveJournal credentials to their data breach notification service. Have I Been Pwned employee Troy Hunt has stated he believes the data leak resulted from a breach occurring last year.

