Wuhan performed 6.5 million coronavirus tests in just 9 days, state media reports

26 May 2020 OODA Analyst

According to state media reports, the Chinese city of Wuhan administered more than 6.5 million COVID-19 tests in just 9 days in an attempt to prevent a second wave of infections in the original epicenter. The ambitious citywide testing initiative came just six days after six new cases were detected in a residential community earlier this month, marking the first time that new local infections were reported since the country’s emergence from lockdown in April.

The massive testing accounted for more than 80% of the city’s 11 million population. The mass testing revealed 198 asymptomatic cases, according to state media. The 10-day testing champaign appears to have completely squandered the US and other countries’ testing abilities. On Friday alone, CCTV reported that 1.47 million tests were administered.

OODA Analyst

