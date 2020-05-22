Hackers Start Leaking Files Stolen From Shipping Giant Toll

Australian shipping giant Toll was hit by Nefilim ransomware earlier this month, marking its second ransomware attack since January. The hack did not result in data getting stolen, however, files were gathered from a corporate server in the attack. The shipping company refused to pay ransom demands made by the attackers, resulting in the files being leaked.

Toll has claimed that although the server contained data on current and former employees as well as commercial agreement details between Toll and enterprise customers, operational data was reportedly not exposed. The ransomware used in the attack, Nefilim, encrypts files on infected systems, however, its operators are well known for stealing data and threatening to make it public. After Toll announced it would not pay the ransom request, the operators behind the attack announced that they will release a portion of the stolen files.

