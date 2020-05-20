WolfRAT Android Malware Targets WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger

A new Android malware family has been identified by security researchers after it was repeatedly spotted in campaigns against Thai targets. According to researchers, the malware family, dubbed WolfRAT, targets popular messaging apps to gather intelligence. WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger are among those utilized by the malware operators, who are suspected to be a German-based spyware organization that sells malware to governments.

The German threat actors are called Wolf Research, and they have been using WolfRAT to target a highly encrypted chat app in Asia called Line, which leads researchers to believe that the attacks are sophisticated. Researchers at Cisco Talos reported that once downloaded, the malware poses as legitimate services by using their icon and package names.