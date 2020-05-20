How AI Will Soon Change Special Operations

According to experts, AI will play a huge role in special operations forces’ endeavors over the next several years. As commander of US Special Operations Command, Gen. Richard Clarke found that US leaders were devoting most of their mental energy to information processing. Clarke stated that commanders likely spend 60% of their time debating what the Taliban and Afghan population are thinking and how US actions could influence these thoughts. However, Clarke suggests that AI will soon change future information warfare efforts.

This summer, the command plans on creating a new office that aims to harness AI for information processing capabilities such as language translation, scanning seized laptops and cellphones and countering Taliban messaging. Next year, SOCOM also plans to launch a program that aids mission commanders by providing them with better AI tools such as visualization software.

