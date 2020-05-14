News BriefsTechnology

USPTO Adds Company to $50M Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Contract

14 May 2020 OODA Analyst

On Monday, General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) announced that it was awarded a $50 million contract through the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The contract was awarded through USPTO’s Intelligent Automation and Innovation Support Services blanket purchase agreement.

GDIT is one of more than a dozen companies that the agency is partnering with through the agreement, including companies Steampunk and Octo. USPTO’s agreement aims to enhance the agency’s technology through piloting, testing, and implementing new solutions across artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing.

