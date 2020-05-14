On Tuesday, a top US general revealed that Russia and China’s space operations have not been slowed by the global pandemic, adding that both countries continue to test military rockets and space weapons. Lt. Gen. David Thompson declared Russia’s space endeavors “unsafe,” deeming the behavior unacceptable. Lt. Gen. Thompson stated that although he cannot reveal what Russia’s crews and individuals are doing, macro-level activities have indicated that the country has not slowed operations over the last few months.

Russia tested a satellite-killing missile last month, drawing criticism from the US for the system’s ability to destroy satellites in low Earth orbit. This week, a Russian rocket carrying a telescope experienced an unsuccessful launch after disintegrating, leaving debris that threatens existing orbital satellites. Meanwhile, the US has delayed numerous launches because of COVID-19, however, the Space Force is on track to launch its secretive X-37B space plan on Saturday.

Read More: Coronavirus Not Slowing Russian, Chinese Space Activities, U.S. General Says