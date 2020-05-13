CyberNews Briefs

Hackers hit A-list law firm of Lady Gaga, Drake and Madonna

13 May 2020 OODA Analyst

Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, a law firm with A-list clients like Rob Stewart, Madonna, Lil Nas X, and Robert de Niro, has suffered from a cyberattack that has taken the firm’s website down. The attackers claim to have stolen 756 gigabytes of data, including contracts and personal emails from the stars. The hackers are requesting payment for the information after allegedly releasing a Madonna contract.

The firm has stated it has notified all clients and is working with cybersecurity experts to analyze what the next action is, as well as mitigate potential risks. It is unclear how much money the hackers are demanding. Although the firm’s site is down, historic records boast a client list of over 200 high profile companies and people.

