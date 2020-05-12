Ransomware Hit ATM Giant Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf has publicly disclosed that it suffered from a ransomware attack on April 25 that resulted in disrupted operations. However, the ATM giant has stated that the intrusion only affected its corporate network rather than its ATMs or customer networks. The company is the largest ATM provider in the US, boasting 35,000 employees. Diebold also produces point-of-sale systems and software that is used by many retailers.

Diebold stated that its IT team discovered suspicious behavior on its corporate network, immediately disconnected systems on the network to contain the spread of a potential malware or ransomware attack. Their response affected services for over 100 customers, however, it did not affect the general public or customer networks. It has since determined that the spread of the malware has been contained.

