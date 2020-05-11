Pentagon Wants Better Data For Its Predictive Aircraft Maintenance AI

On May 7, the Pentagon’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) released a request for information, seeking ideas on how to improve its use of AI to predict when its planes, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles require repairs or maintenance. the JAIC indicated in the solicitation that it has experienced challenges when using its pathfinder project AI to predict maintenance on H-60 helicopters and their T700 engines, including the accuracy and completeness of historical aircraft data.

The JAIC reported that it is seeking a partner to advance these efforts, looking to find timely and trusted model outputs that can predict engine maintenance and servicing. The JAIC’s partner will, among other tasks, assist in the data collection and curation to produce historical data on each H-60 aircraft in the US military, develop and train AI models that can predict the probability of a condition requiring maintenance, and provide a visual representation of model output to maintainers and planners.

