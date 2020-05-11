ChatBooks is a photo printing service that was attacked by a group of threat actors called Shiny Hunters, exposing 15 million user records that are now for sale on the dark web. The group is now selling over 73 million user records from breaches affecting 11 different companies. ChatBooks offers users a way to create photo books using Instagram and Facebook social media accounts.

According to experts, the intrusion occurred on March 26, however, the company learned of it on May 5, two days after the hackers began to advertise the records on a dark web market forum. Information stolen in the attack includes login credentials, names, email addresses, and hashed passwords. For a smaller set of the records, information also includes phone numbers, FacebookIDs, and inactive social media access and merchant tokens.

Read More: ChatBooks discloses data breach after data sold on dark web