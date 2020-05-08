CyberNews Briefs

Dating app MobiFriends silent on security breach impacting 3.6 million users

08 May 2020 OODA Analyst

According to researchers, the personal details of over 3.6 million MobiFriends users has been leaked in a data breach that occurred in January of 2019. MobiFriends, a popular dating app, has not released a statement regarding the breach. The data leaked last month, and is not being shared on numerous online forums including as a free download.

The data did not include any private messages or images, but it did include details such as gender information, app activity, dates of birth, mobile numbers, passwords, and email addresses. The passwords were secured with a weak hashing function that is easily cracked, known as MD5.

Read More: Dating app MobiFriends silent on security breach impacting 3.6 million users

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Naikon APT Hid Five-Year Espionage Attack Under Radar

May 8, 2020

Malicious Bots Infiltrate Online Food Delivery

May 8, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2