Dating app MobiFriends silent on security breach impacting 3.6 million users

According to researchers, the personal details of over 3.6 million MobiFriends users has been leaked in a data breach that occurred in January of 2019. MobiFriends, a popular dating app, has not released a statement regarding the breach. The data leaked last month, and is not being shared on numerous online forums including as a free download.

The data did not include any private messages or images, but it did include details such as gender information, app activity, dates of birth, mobile numbers, passwords, and email addresses. The passwords were secured with a weak hashing function that is easily cracked, known as MD5.

