On Monday, a US military veteran who has claimed responsibility for a failed armed coup attempt in Venezuela stated that two US citizens formally working with him have been detained by Venezuelan authorities. The military veteran, Jordan Goudreau, and two accomplices previously attempted to oust President Nicolas Maduro. According to Venezuelan authorities, 10 individuals involved in a “mercenary incursion” were detained on Monday off the Caribbean coast, claiming they were a part of the US-backed operation.

State television authorities stated that two of the 10 arrested were US citizens but their identities were not provided by the Venezuelan news outlet. However, Goudreau stated that the two US citizens arrested by Venezuelan authorities are Aaron berry and Luke Denman. The State Department has not commented on the alleged arrests while US officials have denied all government involvement in the operations. The arrests occurred after Maduro’s administration stated mercenaries had attempted to enter Venezuela via speed boats from Columbia, adding that eight people had been killed.

Read More: US veteran behind failed Venezuela plot says two American mercenaries detained