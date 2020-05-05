Nearly 2,000 malicious COVID-19-themed domains created every day

According to a new report fro Palo Alto Networks, more than 1.2 domains recently registered contain keywords relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the 1.2 million domains registered between March 9 to April 26, these 86,600 are considered to have malicious intent.

Palo Alto Networks analyzed all new domain names containing keywords relating to the pandemic, concluding that the US, Germany, Russia, and Italy had the highest number of domains containing malicious COVID-19 related content. The US ranked number one, with more than 29,000 new domains relating to the virus. The analysis also stated that, on average, 1,700 new malicious COVID-19 themed domains were created every day between the time period of March 9 and April 26.

