Watchdog group says US not releasing data on Taliban attacks

According to an American watchdog, the US mission in Afghanistan has, for the first time, refused to publicly disclose data on insurgent attacks during the implementation of a peace agreement between the US and the Taliban. The Trump administration wishes for the deal to be seen as successful so President Trump can meet commitments on pulling US troops in Afghanistan, which has arguably affected the decision not to release the data.

The watchdog, Washinton’s Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) stated that it was concerned over the quarterly report. The report discusses the reduction in ground operations of Afghan forces. The report also states that all information on casualties for the first quarter of 2020 has been marked as classified. Earlier this week, the office of Afghanistan’s national security advisor stated that the Taliban have carried out a total of 2,804 attacks since the peace agreement was signed on February 29.

