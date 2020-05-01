CyberNews Briefs

Microsoft Sway Abused in Office 365 Phishing Attack

01 May 2020 OODA Analyst

According to an analysis released by Group-IB on Thursday, a threat actor group called PerSwaysion has attacked Microsoft services, compromising at least 150 executives in a targeted phishing campaign. The attacks were effective in gathering the Office 365 credentials of the executives since mid-2019. The campaign’s success was attributed to the fact that it leverages different Microsoft file-sharing services.

It also may be due in part to the fact that the campaign’s initial phishing emails were sent from legitimate but previously compromised email addresses, hiding the fact that they are now controlled by threat actors. According to researchers, multiple different threat groups collaborated on the PerSwaysion campaign. Group IB stated that the campaign is a new example of highly specialized phishing threat actors conducting effective attacks on a large scale.

Read More: Microsoft Sway Abused in Office 365 Phishing Attack

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Hackers say they stole millions of credit cards from Banco BCR

May 1, 2020

DHS CISA to provide DoH and DoT servers for government use

May 1, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2