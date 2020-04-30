NGA Knows Its Challenges, Now It Needs the Tech to Address Them

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency recently published its second annual Tech Focus Areas, which outlines the top problem areas the agency is seeking to address using technology solutions in the coming year. Although the publication was also released in 2019, the authors of the 2020 release state that the world has changed significantly since the last Tech Focus Areas brief.

In the past, the US government has been the undisputed leader in global surveillance, however, over the past year the dynamics and nature of geospatial-intelligence, or GEOINT, have shifted significantly. The document states that the availability of commercial GOEINT allows for a much more level playing field. The NGA seeks to maintain leadership in GEOINT, stating that it plans to bring together agencies, industry, and academia to achieve its goal of remaining ahead of adversaries.

